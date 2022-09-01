Inside Ananya Panday's Mathura Diaries. See Pics

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who is currently in Mathura to film her next film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, shared new pictures on her Instagram handle. Seeing the pictures, it seems the actress is having the time of her life as she is busy exploring the city. In the first image, the Liger actress can be seen standing at a ghat of the Ganges in an all-black outfit, sporting a nose ring. She completed her look with an orange scarf with religious texts written on it. In the next image, she is standing amidst a beautiful building. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Radhe Radhe," followed by a white heart emoticon.

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the post, her mom, Bhavana Pandey, dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday shared a beautiful picture of herself reading a book in the garden. Sharing the post, she wrote, "All I need (and a cup of masala chai wouldn't hurt)".

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday shared a video on her Instagram after India emerged victorious in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. In the video, Ananya, Ayushmann and the cast of Dream Girl 2 can be seen celebrating the victory by breaking into a dance to the song Kala Chashma. Sharing the video, she captioned it as: "Jeet gaya India!!!!"

Here have a look:

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. However, the film didn't do well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.