Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Day At The Beach

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are setting all sorts of goals. The reason we brought this up today is because Rubina Dilaik shared picture-perfect moments along with her husband Abhinav Shukla on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. In the aforementioned picture, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen making the most of their time together as they chill by the beach. Their smiles say it all. The actress did not reveal where the picture was taken but it happens to be from a beach setting. Rubina, dressed in a blue outfit, looked pretty as ever as she posed with her husband. She accentuated her look with tinted blue glasses. She also clicked a few solo selfies. How cute are they?

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV Reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which Rubina was the winner. During the show, the actress revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced and that the couple would have filed for it by November if they hadn't entered the Bigg Boss house. "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here we would not have been together)," an emotional Rubina said.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry. Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple featured together in a music video titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar.