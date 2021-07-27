'Stretch It Out' Like Power Couple Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla. See Pics

Rubina Dilaik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Ever wondered what's Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's secret behind fit physiques? We will tell you. It is the result of working out together. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik posted two pictures of herself and her husband Abhinav Shukla exercising together. The duo can be seen performing couples' yoga in the pictures. Sharing her post, Rubina Dilaik captioned it: "Stretch it out bae bay." Too cool, Rubina. Her fans filled her post with comments like "couple goals" and "power couple." The actress and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla, which is her hometown, in June 2018.

Earlier this year, Rubina Dilaik had contracted COVID-19. She had shared her coronavirus diagnosis with this note: "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days," she wrote and added: "Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 last year and emerged as the winner of the season this year.

Abhinav Shukla has starred in serials like Choti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and movies such as Roar, Luka Chuppi and Jersey No 10.