For Rubina Dilaik, 'Running From Gym To Red Carpet' Be Like...

What do you do after putting on a cute princess dress? Take selfies? Flaunt before the mirror? Actress Rubina Dilaik prefers making clothes changing transition Reels and, that too, with a twist. The feathered top and the cute candy floss skirt needs all the attention and she adds more fun to them than we could have asked for. When the video starts, Rubina darts into the room in an athleisure set and throws the pink bundle in her hands up in the air. We see the bundle unfurl into a pink ruffle scarf and when it drops down, Rubina has changed into her princess ensemble. She twirls around with the scarf trailing around her, making the cinderella-like transformation look too stark to miss. What does the actress say about it? She wrote in the caption, "Me running from gym to the red carpet." Her smile does make it look like a red carpet moment.

The cute colours in her attire must have added a punch to her mood. Rubina couldn't keep that sweetness to herself and spit it out by grooving with some friends. The caption read, "Alors On Danse" and plays the same song in the background. Her fans love their Reels-queen and they called her "boss lady" in the comments to this video.

Rubina is known for her transformation Reels and she does them in her own quirky ways. In one video, she is seen at the dining table, munching on her food. But, before we know it, she claps and switches to a yellow dress beside her vanity mirror with lights.

However, transformation videos aren't the only way that Rubina shows off her wardrobe. She loves to dance and her Reels can reveal it. Be it a Punjabi bhangra chakra or a shimmery lehenga, she can slay in any clothing.

When Rubina is not sporting a fluffy skirt, she is busy working out with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. The couple could give us fun-filled fitness goals with their yoga sessions. Their photo together set fans on a roll and one of the comments even suggested they make "vlogs for couple-yoga."

Tell us what you think of Rubina's transformation videos in the comments below.