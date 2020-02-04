Riteish Deshmukh's Video Is Hilarious But 'Do Not Try This Stunt At Home'

Riteish and Genelia in a still from (courtesy riteishd)

Highlights Riteish made a video with a dialogue from 'Kick'

He shared it with an ROFL caption

Riteish roped in Genelia for the video

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza recently featured in ROFL videos on their wedding anniversary. Riteish couldn't resist the urge of sharing one more, featuring a famous dialogue by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The video begins with Genelia saying: "Baby, I love you so much," to which Riteish replies: "Par main kissi aur se pyaar karta hun (But I love someone else)." As a damage control measure, Riteish adds: "Baby, aapke smile se (Baby, I love your smile)." Just as Genelia begins smiling, Riteish speaks to the camera and says: "Maut ko chhuke tak se wapas a sakta hun," like Nawazuddin had said in Kick. LOL.

However, Riteish wasn't sure if everyone can pull off the "stunt" as smoothly as he did, so he added a "warning" of sorts to his post: "Do not try this stunt at home," he said. Take a look at the video here:

On Monday, Riteish celebrated his wedding anniversary by dedicating this video to Genelia. "Jin zakhmo ko waqt bhar chala hai. Tum kyon unhe chhedhe ja rahe ho," were his feelings exactly. OMG. How funny is that?

Genelia painted Instagram red with a note that said: "Dearest forever, grow old along with me. I promise the best is yet to come. Happy anniversary. Just to let you know I love being my husband's wife."

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are in Goa for their anniversary celebrations. The couple got married in 2012 after dating for 10 years. They are parents to sons Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 3.