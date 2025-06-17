Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Demand, Genelia Deshmukh Says "I Do Work For 10 Hours, It's Not Impossible"

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has led to several industry people reacting to her 8-hour work demand.

Genelia Deshmukh who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, weighed in on how it might get tough for working mothers, but it is not unmanageable. The actress further added that she works for 10 hours.

What's Happening

After Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her 8-hour work demand, Genelia Deshmukh recently shared her opinion on the same.

Genelia told Zoom, "It is tough but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it's also an understanding and a process that needs to be done."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

The plot of the film revolves around a frustrated basketball coach played by Aamir. He serves community service by training Neurodivergent adults after a DUI. He gains perception in this journey and his outlook towards life changes as he trains these players.

The female lead is Genelia Deshmukh. There are 10 debutantes in the film - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit had several reasons, some of them being a reasonable 8-hour shift demand, profit-sharing settlement, and a massive paycheck that did not sit well with the director. Since then several people from the film fraternity have been sharing their views on the fair work-hour debate, especially for new working moms. Genelia Deshmukh shared her views on how it can get difficult but is not impossible entirely.