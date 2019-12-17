On Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday, Wife Genelia D'Souza Says: 'I'm Always In The Mood For You'

Genelia D'Souza shared this picture. (Image courtesy: geneliad )

Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion, his family and friends from the industry made the day extra special for him by wishing him on social media. The sweetest birthday wish came from his actress wife Genelia D'Souza, who shared an adorable family picture and accompanied it with an equally adorable note for him. The photograph features Riteish, Genelia and their sons Rahyl and Riaan. In her note, Genelia expressed her unconditional love for Riteish and wrote: "Dear forever mine, I'll say the same thing to you now that I'Il say to you when you will turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy birthday, Love. Forever yours. Ps- I'm always in the mood for you."

In the picture, Genelia, Rahyl and Riaan can be seen kissing Riteish. Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. After dating for over 8 years, the couple got married in 2012.

Like we said above, Riteish's friends from the industry such as Dia Mirza and Sidharth Malhotra also wished him on Twitter. Dia shared a picture of herself and Riteish and wrote: "Happy birthday, Riteish. One human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead." The actress has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in the 2007 film Cash and the 2006 film Fight Club: Members Only.

Happy birthday @Riteishd ONE human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead pic.twitter.com/94mvm2nsdi — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 17, 2019

Sidharth, on the other hand, went for simple yet sweet birthday wish: "Happy birthday, Riteish. Thanks for all the fun and laughter you bring along. More power to you bro, big love and hug." Sidharth and Riteish have co-starred in Marjaavaan.

Hey Happy Birthday @Riteishd thanks for all the fun n laughter you bring along, More power to you bro, big love n hug — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 17, 2019

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in the third part of the Baaghi series.