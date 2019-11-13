Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra And Riteish Deshmukh Troll Each Other With ROFL Pics

A throwback pic of Sidharth Malhotra. (Image courtesy: Riteishd)

Don't we all have that one friend who never misses an opportunity of trolling us with our most embarrassing pictures? The reason we brought this up today is because Marjaavaan co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra did something similar on Wednesday. Riteish shared an epic throwback picture of Sidharth from his modeling days. In the picture, the Student Of The Year actor, dressed in silver underwear and with glitter on his body, could be seen posing with a model. Riteish wrote: "Haye main marjaavaan. Uff ye toh posing ki height hogayi." Riteish tagged his Marjaavaan co-stars Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and the film's director Milap Zaveri and asked for their "expert comments" on the picture.

Check out Riteish's post here:

If you thought Riteish's post was hilarious, wait till you see Sidharth's response. The actor decided to respond to Riteish's tweet with a ROFL photograph. He added an equally interesting caption to the post. He wrote: "Haaye main darr jaawaan. Yeh 'height' toh main match nahi kar paunga."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Haaye main "darr" jaawaan!!! @Riteishd yeh "height" toh main match nahi kar paunga https://t.co/7FSAhE1zMkpic.twitter.com/SEwfx96AP6 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 13, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh have earlier co-starred in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan was earlier slated to release on November 8. However, it will now hit the screens on November 15.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 4. He will next be seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Sidharth Malhotra's last release was Jabariya Jodi, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will next be seen in Shershaah.

