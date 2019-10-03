Marjaavaan Song Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra Is The Villain Of His Own Love Story

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Tum Hi Aana, the first song from the film Marjaavaanreleased on Thursday and it went viral in no time. The song showcases the tragic love story of a prisoner (Sidharth Malhotra) and his love interest Zoya (played by Tara Sutaria). The video begins with Sidharth recalling all the beautiful moments spent with Zoya. One of the scenes also features Tara Sutaria as a bride. Sidharth is seen reminiscing over the past days and thinking about his love incessantly. However, by the end of the video, he shoots his beloved. Seems like we will have to wait for the film to release to know what compelled him to do so.

Tum Hi Aana has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the music has been composed by Payal Dev. The lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa. The song has over 24 lakh views on YouTube as of now. Check out the song here:

Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead role in the film, shared the song on social media and he wrote: "Iraade phir se jaane ke nahi laana.. One of my favourite songs from the Marjaavaan album." Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria wrote: "Bewajah tha safar, bin tere humsafar. Tum Hi Aana out now."

Other than Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, Marjaavaan also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film is slated to release on November 8.

Marjaavaan marks the second collaboration between Ritesih Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra after the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

