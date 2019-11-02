Housefull 4: Stop Everything. Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Riaan And Rahyl Take The Bala Challenge

Ritiesh with Riaan and Rahyl in the Bala challenge video (courtesy riteishd)

Days after the Bala Challenge took over the Internet, courtesy Akshay Kumar's crazy dance steps in the Housefull 4 song Bala, two little munchkins tried their hand (read leg) at it and adorably nailed it. We are taking about Riteish Deshmukh's sons here - Riaan, 4, and Rahyl, 3. On Saturday morning, Riteish Deshmukh Instagrammed a cuteness overloaded video, in which he can be seen celebrating Housefull 4's successful box office run with his "Halloween cubs". The trio zeroed in on the Bala Challenge for some weekend fun and needless to say that the end result is your cuteness fix for the day.

"As Housefull 4 approaches the 150 cr mark - time to do the Bala Challenge with my Halloween cubs Riaan and Rahyl - mommy Genelia D'Souza shoots the video," Riteish captioned his post.

Watch Riaan and Rahyl help Riteish Deshmukh set the floor on fire.

Beat that, fellas.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh decided to take the Bala challenge while waiting in traffic. Why waste time, right?

Meanwhile, started by Akshay Kumar, the Bala Challenge got its first entry from Ranveer Singh, who rocked the sets of '83 with his killer moves. Ayushmann Khurrana, whose new film is titled Bala, added a unique spin to the Bala Challenge. So cool!

Akshay Kumar, who headlines the ensemble cast of Housefull 4, features as eccentric warrior Bala as one of his dual roles in the film. Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy that shuttles between the timelines of 1419 and 2019. Housefull 4 arrived in theatres on October 25.

