Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Vs Ayushmann Khurrana In Unexpected And LOL Bala-Off

There's still time for Housefull 4 song Shaitan Ka Saala to release, but before it does, we have a special treat for everyone - two different renditions of the song. One of them features Akshay Kumar and the second one stars Ayushmann Khurrana. No, it isn't a dance off (how we wish it was). Akshay Kumar shared a sneak peek of the song Shaitan Ka Saala (which will release tomorrow) on his Instagram profile. Akshay, whose name in the film is Bala, can be seen sporting a bald look and a moustache in the video. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video of himself, dancing to the song. In the video, he can be seen sporting a bald look too, cryptically hinting at his forthcoming film Bala.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Housefull 4 actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "Jo hai shaitan ka saala aur jisko raavan ne hai paala, kya aap ussey milne ke liye tayyar hai? Bala in Shaitan Ka Saala."

Check out the video here:

Ayushmann Khurrana had the perfect response to Akshay Kumar's video. Here's what he wrote, sharing the video: "Bala ko pukara, Bala aa gaya. Best of luck Akshay Kumar Sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain.." Check out the video here:

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular Housefull series, which features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on October 26.

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, showcases the struggles of a bald man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). The film is slated to release on November 22 this year.

