Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Trolls Chunky Panday For His 'Batman And Joker' Tweet

Akshay Kumar with Chunky Panday (courtesy ChunkyThePanday)

Highlights Chunky Panday reprises his role in 'Housefull 4' "Thank you, my friend Akshay Kumar," tweeted Chunky Panday Akshay replied with an ROFL tweet

All actor Chunky Panday, wanted to do was celebrate his 33 years of working with Akshay Kumar but the Bollywood khiladi, known for the prankster he is, trolled Chunky and how! Chunky shared an adorable photo from the Housefull 4 trailer launch, in which he can be seen kissing Akshay Kumar's 'bald patch' (courtesy prosthetics). Chunky Panday, who has featured in the Housefull films as the hilarious character Aakhri Pasta, reprises his role in Housefull 4 as well. Drawing a reference to his role and Akshay Kumar's character named Bala, Chunky Panday wrote: "Batman and Joker, Bala and Pasta. 33 years, four films and a million memories. Thank you, my friend Akshay Kumar." Aww, that's sweet.

Batman&Joker, Bala&Pasta #HF4. 33 years, 4 films and a million memories. Thank you my Friend @akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/flvfRaiSQs — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) September 27, 2019

But you know what Akshay did? He Chunky with an "overacting" meme. LOL.

Now, Aakhri Pasta's signature dialogue in the Housefull franchise is "I'm a joking!" and that's exactly how Chunky Panday responded to Akshay Kumar's tweet.

The ensemble cast of Housefull 4 also includes names such as Housefull series regulars Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani and new entrants Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy, which shuttles between these two timelines - 1419 and 2019. The recently launched trailer introduced two versions of each cast member, like Akshay Kumar was a warrior named Bala in 1419 while he's Harry in 2019. Major confusion unfolds as Akshay Kumar, who can remember the happenings of his past life as Bala, suddenly realises he is engaged to be married to Pooja Hegde, who is Pooja now. Modern day Riteish's love interest in the film is Kriti Kharbanda, who is Neha now where as the 2019 version of Bobby Deol is in love with Kriti Sanon, who is Kriti in this life. Kriti Sanon was Akshay Kumar's bride-to-be in his previous life.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 hits screens on October 25.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.