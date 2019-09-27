Akshay Kumar, 'Father Of Dragons': Turns Out, Housefull 4 Trailer Is Meme Gold

Housefull 4 co-stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. (Image courtesy riteishd)

Highlights The trailer of Housefull 4 released on Friday The trailer is trending on Twitter bigtime Housefull 4 will release on October 25

The trailer of Housefull 4 released today and it has been trending ever since (but more on that later). This is the story of the crazy meme fest that Twitter is hosting. The trailer opened to mixed reactions from netizens, while some loved it, others thought it was too OTT and some simply saw it as an opportunity to create epic memes. Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji , features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The trailer showcases two different time frames - one part is set in 1419 while the other one depicts the current times. The film shows the reincarnation of the characters who find themselves in loop of confusion especially about the partners that they are destined to be with. Coming back to the reactions to the trailer, here are some memes that we couldn't help but share.

Who would have thought this Housefull 4 meme could perfectly encapsulate the essence of every examinational hall ever. Relatable much?

During exams

Topper when you ask him anything #Housefull4Trailerpic.twitter.com/uBqM9z8URp — Robin (@iamryuzaki7) September 27, 2019

Here's another rendition of Akshay Kumar's "I don't know" dialogue from the film's trailer.

After completing graduation Dad- beta ab kya kroge #Housefull4Trailerpic.twitter.com/13BN1PFyKe — Shashi Mahich (@shashi_mahich) September 27, 2019

This meme puts the entire story into perspective. Doesn't it?

Some memes came with a Game Of Thrones reference, which made us ROFL. Move over, Mother of Dragons, our very own "Father of Dragons" (read Akshay Kumar) is here:

Pic 1- Mother of Dragons

Pic 2- Father of Dragons#Housefull4Trailerpic.twitter.com/BOf3krhXGE — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) September 27, 2019

A Twitter user described shared stills of Akshay Kumar from the trailer and wrote the "king of expressions." We couldn't have agreed more.

Here are some more memes. Take a look, you can thank us later.

When a student takes science and after 12 he chooses engineering#Housefull4Trailerpic.twitter.com/yEMZEsQwTU — sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) September 27, 2019

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular comedy series Housefull. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been the constant members of the Housefull family. The film is slated to release on October 25 this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.