Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Gets A Game Of Thrones Twist

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Akshay Kumar shared a jam-packed photo from 'Housefull 4' sets "Housefull of Thrones," he captioned it The 'Housefull 4' stars can be seen posing on a fake throne in the pic

On Game Of Thrones finale day, Akshay Kumar plugged in a Thrones reference in his literally Housefull post for his new film Housefull 4. "Housefull of Thrones. Who lives, who dies... only the script decides," he captioned his post, which features his co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. In a separate post on Instagram, Kriti Sanon hinted that a new member is joining the cast soon and it's not too difficult to join the dots to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was expected to feature in a song sequence for Housefull 4. "House full of thrones! I guess we have a new member on set today... or should I say many... Can't wait for Diwali 2019," wrote Kriti.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram that Team Housefull 4 are all set to shoot a brand new song sequence today. Sharing the same photo, Pooja Hegde wrote: "The final schedule... what's gonna happen?! Hmmm while the makers wrote:"You got to have some skulls to sit on this throne."

The photo of the Housefull 4 gang may be a star studded one but it's the 'throne' that's at the epicentre of attention. Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde can be seen sitting on a mock throne made of fake skulls while Akshay's head pops up in between them in the backdrop.

Earlier this month, news agency PTI quoted sources close to the poject as saying the new song was scheduled to go on floors by May end and that it will be filmed on a huge scale: "We will be shooting a song with Nawaz along with all the six actors. The song will have a major gravity in the movie in which Nawaz will have a pivotal role to play. It will be a grand song with 500 dancers and Ganesh Master setting the choreography."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is all set to hit screens in October this year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.