Akshay Kumar Mourns Housefull 4 Sound Editor Nimish Pilankar's Death

Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, who had worked in films like Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan, died at the age of 29. He died of brain hemorrhage. Film director Khalid Mohamed announced the news of Nimish's death on Twitter and wrote: "Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, aged 29, died. Blood pressure shot up, leading to brain hemorrhage." Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, in his tweet, paid tribute to the sound technician, who had worked in his film Housefull 4 recently. "Very sad to learn about the death of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age," tweeted Akshay Kumar and he added, "My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time."

Actor Vipin Sharma, who has featured in films like Taare Zameen Par and Raanjhanaa, paid tribute to Nimish Pilankar on Twitter. "Many techs work over time and rarely get paid for that. It's terrible. Afraid to loose work, they stay quiet and keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. RIP Nimish Pilankar," he tweeted.

Film director Khalid Mohamed, in his eulogy piece, wrote: "Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, aged 29, died. Blood pressure shot up, leading to brain hemorrhage. Technicians are backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It's high time the various associations, producers and stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now."

Writer Vinta Nanda paid condolences to Nimish Pilankar and tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences to friends/family. Bollywood doesn't care. We've been advocating - The long hours workers forced to work, the odd hours at which they are summoned. They are made to work against their ideals, principles, for their survival. Pathetic."

Nimish Pilankar had worked in films such as Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan and Salman Khan's Race 3.

