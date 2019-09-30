Housefull 4 Song: Ek Chumma Is All Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol Ask For

Housefull 4 Song Ek Chumma (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights 'Ek Chumma' is the first song from the film to be released "Groove to the amazing beats of 'Ek Chumma'," tweeted Akshay The entire ensemble cast of 'Housefull 4' features in the song

Housefull 4 dropped its first song Ek Chumma from its playlist and the number instantly qualifies as a quirky one. Ek Chumma will indeed remind you of the Housefull 3 songs, most of which featured the entire star-cast. In case you get can't keep track of all the actors who star in Housefull 4, Ek Chumma is the perfect refresher you need! Akshay Kumar as Harry, Riteish Deshmukh as Roy and Bobby Deol as Max propose to Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon respectively. The trio of heroines reject the offers of love in typical filmy style before they accept 'diamond' rings from their beaus, only to realise they come with magnifying glasses for a reason.

Ek Chumma has been filmed in the United Kingdom with five shoot locations across London and its outskirts. Housefull 4 is a reincarnation drama which shuttles between 1419 and 2019 and the song Ek Chumma is clearly set in present times, when Pooja Hegde is Pooja, Kriti Sanon is Kriti and Kriti Kharbanda is Neha.

Watch the song Ek Chumma from Housefull 4 here. Ek Chumma has been sung by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri.

The trailer of Housefull 4 reveals, Akshay Kumar will remember the happenings of his previous life and in his attempt to explain who's who to everyone, will create a huge confusion at his own wedding. Akshay, who was engaged to Kriti Sanon in his past life, is now all set to marry her sister Pooja Hegde in 2019.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is all set to hit screens on October 25.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.