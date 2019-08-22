This Pic Of Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Twinning In Blue Outfits Is Too Cool

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia. (Image courtesy: geneliad)

Highlights "Same same but different," Genelia captioned the post Genelia's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia got married in 2012

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's social media PDA is just too cute to be ignored and the reason we brought this up today is because on Thursday, Genelia posted a picture on her Instagram profile, in which the couple van be seen twinning in blue outfits. In the photograph, both Riteish and Genelis can be seen dressed in navy blue suits. The couple even wore matching white shoes along with their outfits. Riteish accentuated his look with a pair of over-sized glasses. Genelia captioned the post: "Same same but different." The post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look at Genelia D'Souza's post here:

We simply love it when Genelia and Riteish make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. On their wedding anniversary this year, Genelia shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Riteish and she accompanied it along with a mushy caption, an excerpt from which read, "Every girl has a certain perception of how they would want their life partner to be... I honestly didn't. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder, I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on in any form, in any way."

Here are some more loved-up posts shared by the couple:

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple recently shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.