When Riteish Deshmukh Surprised Genelia D'Souza With His 'Cool' Hairstyle

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza. (Image courtesy: geneliad)

We simply love it when Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and Genelia's latest Instagram post reminds us why. Much to fan's dismay, Genelia did not share a mushy picture of herself along with her actor husband, in fact, she posted a quirky picture of Riteish on her Instagram profile. In her post, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress revealed an interesting backstory behind the picture. She wrote: "Asked Riteish to surprise me with a new look and he comes back sporting a red squirrel tail. Cool isn't it?"

Riteish hasn't reacted to his wife's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for his reaction to the post. Meanwhile, take a look at Genelia D'Souza's post here:

We simply love Genelia and Ritesh's social media PDA. On their wedding anniversary this year, Genelia shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Riteish and she accompanied it along with a mushy caption, an excerpt from which read, "Every girl has a certain perception of how they would want their life partner to be... I honestly didn't. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder, I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on in any form, in any way."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

The couple have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple recently shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl.