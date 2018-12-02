Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza Share Screen Space After 4 Years In Mauli Song Dhuvun Taak

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from Dhuvun Taak. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza occupied a spot on the trends list all of Sunday morning. In case you are wondering what the reason is, we must tell you that Riteish released a song titled Dhuvun Taak, from his upcoming Marathi film Mauli on social media. BTW, did we tell you that the song also features Riteish's wife and actress Genelia. The song Dhuvun Taak is set against the backdrop of Holi and in the video, Genelia, dressed in a white saree, can be seen grooving along with Riteish. Riteish, who shares screen space with Genelia after four years shared the song on social media along with a lovely caption for his wife. He wrote: "Working with Baiko Genelia D'Souza after 4 years. First film to now - her magic on screen remains the same." So Cute!

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

Riteish and Genelia, who have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and they were last seen together in the 2014 Marathi blockbuster Lai Bhaari. Riteish and Genelia frequently feature on each other's Instagram profile. A few months ago, the couple shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles. "7 billion smiles and yours is my favourite," Riteish wrote for Genelia, while she captioned the post: "I like us," adding the hashtags 'Partner For Life,' 'Most Favourite Person' and 'Can't Go A Day Without You.'

Take a look at the picture here:

Remember this throwback picture that Genelia shared a few months ago and accompanied it with a loved-up caption?

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh first met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in the Marathi film Mauli. He also has Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4 in the pipeline.