Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza Light Up Instagram With An Adorable Pic. Seen Yet?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza make us believe in love, always. On Sunday, the couple lit up Instagram by sharing identical pictures with each other and their captions will make you go aww. In the black and white picture, Riteish and Genelia adorably smile for the cameras. "7 billion smiles and yours is my favourite," Riteish wrote for Genelia while she captioned it as, "I like us," adding the hashtags 'Partner For Life,' 'Most Favourite Person' and 'Can't Go A Day Without You.' (Sweet, na?). Their picture has definitely made the day of several of their fans. "The cutest couple I have ever seen" and "couple goals" are some of the several comments posted.

Take a look.

(Dear Riteish and Genelia, thank you for this picture).

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh first met on the sets of 2003's Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons - Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 2. Apart fromTujhe Meri Kasam, the couple have co-starred in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, their last film together.

Weeks ago, Riteish and Genelia treated us to a cute fitness video challenge of baby Rahyl. He was nominated by his dad and completed the challenge by trying his hands on indoor rock climbing. Rahyl nominated Taimur (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son), Roohi and Yash (Karan Johar's twins), Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son) and Ahil (Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son) for the challenge.

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming project is Marathi film Mauli. He also has Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4 coming up. Genelia D'Souza hasn't many any screen appearance after a cameo in 2016's Force 2.