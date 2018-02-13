Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza Acting Out Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Scene Are Just Adorable

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recreated the magic of one of the best onscreen jodis Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol (Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) The duo re-enacted Rahul and Anjali's famous conversation from the film. Riteish shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "Our tribute to our favourite onscreen jodi Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan." Earlier this morning, the39-year-old actor had posted the video on Instagram and captioned it: #RahulIsACheater #DuetWithMe #CoupleGoals @geneliad One of our favourite movies." Kajol retweeted the video along with a couple of ROFL emoticons. Riteish and Genelia, your cute antics have won our hearts completely.
Take a look at the video:
With Valentine's Day around the corner nothing could have been better than these cute PDAs over all over social media. Riteish and Genelia surely gave us some couple goals, along with other stars such as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.
Yesterday, Soha and Kunal celebrated Hug Day and posted a picture on their respective Instagram account, "It feels right when you hug me so tight #HappyHugDay," they wrote.
Here's what they posted:
The couple, who otherwise like to maintain a low profile in public, is often seen dedicating messages for each other on social media.
Riteish and Genelia have been married for six years now and are proud parents to two sons - Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish will be next seen in Welcome to New York, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar (in a double role), Rana Daggubati, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta. The film is scheduled to release on February 23.