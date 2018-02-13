Shah Rukh Khan Visits Dilip Kumar. See Pic

Highlights
- "@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today," read the tweet
- This is SRK's second visit to Dilip Kumar's house in the last six months
- Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December
See their picture here.
.@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF pic.twitter.com/GLrnqu1Ln2— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018
Here's SRK picture outside Dilip Kumar's residence.
"Sahab's mooh-bola beta -"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today," Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had then tweeted.
Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017
2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017
Saira Banu earlier said that SRK had promised 'to be more connected' to them. "Shah Rukh was the one who was difficult to reach over the last two-three years. When I pointed this out to him, he admitted that he has been out of the country on shoots a lot but promised to be more connected now," she told Mumbai Mirror.
Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Dilip Kumar's shoes when he played the role of Devdas. Dilip Kumar played Devdas in the Bimal Roy-directed 1955 film while SRK featured as Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film. SRK and Dilip Kumar also share the record for the most Filmfare Best Actor wins.
In one of his previous interviews to news agency PTI, Shah Rukh had said that Dilip Kumar is the 'pillar of the film industry.' SRK also covered a special edition of Filmfare magazine (the 100 years of Indian cinema issue) with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.
Meanwhile, on Monday night, Mr Farooqui also posted about Dilip Kumar's health condition.
Saab is doing well. -FF ( FF signature means the tweet was posted by @faisalMouthshut on behalf of Dilip Kumar)— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018
Dilip Kumar's 95th birthday party was attended by only close friends and relatives. A month before his birthday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was advised complete bed rest.
Dilip Kumar has made various visits to hospital in the last three years with a variety of ailments. He celebrated his 93rd birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg. He stayed in the hospital for over two weeks last August.
The actor was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.