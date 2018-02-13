Shah Rukh Khan Visits Dilip Kumar. See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar photographed together (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar )

Highlights "@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today," read the tweet This is SRK's second visit to Dilip Kumar's house in the last six months Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December

.@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF pic.twitter.com/GLrnqu1Ln2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan photographed outside Dilip Kumar's house

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017