Shah Rukh Khan Visits Dilip Kumar. See Pic

Entrepreneur Faisal Farooqui used Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to post a picture of both the stars together

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 09:29 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar photographed together (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today," read the tweet
  2. This is SRK's second visit to Dilip Kumar's house in the last six months
  3. Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited veteran actor Dilip Kumar at his Mumbai residence on Monday night. Shah Rukh Khan, 52, was photographed outside Dilip Kumar's residence. He was dressed in black. Entrepreneur Faisal Farooqui used Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to post a picture of both the stars together. "@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today," read the tweet. Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December. This is SRK's second visit to Dilip Kumar's house in the last six months. He last visited Dilip Kumar soon after the acting legend was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was being treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction in August, 2017.

See their picture here.
 

Here's SRK picture outside Dilip Kumar's residence.
 
srk ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan photographed outside Dilip Kumar's house



"Sahab's mooh-bola beta -"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today," Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had then tweeted.
 
 

Saira Banu earlier said that SRK had promised 'to be more connected' to them. "Shah Rukh was the one who was difficult to reach over the last two-three years. When I pointed this out to him, he admitted that he has been out of the country on shoots a lot but promised to be more connected now," she told Mumbai Mirror.

Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Dilip Kumar's shoes when he played the role of Devdas. Dilip Kumar played Devdas in the Bimal Roy-directed 1955 film while SRK featured as Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film. SRK and Dilip Kumar also share the record for the most Filmfare Best Actor wins.

In one of his previous interviews to news agency PTI, Shah Rukh had said that Dilip Kumar is the 'pillar of the film industry.' SRK also covered a special edition of Filmfare magazine (the 100 years of Indian cinema issue) with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Mr Farooqui also posted about Dilip Kumar's health condition.
 

Dilip Kumar's 95th birthday party was attended by only close friends and relatives. A month before his birthday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was advised complete bed rest.

Dilip Kumar has made various visits to hospital in the last three years with a variety of ailments. He celebrated his 93rd birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg. He stayed in the hospital for over two weeks last August.

Dilip Kumar was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan and his six-decade career, he has starred in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Andaz, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.

The actor was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.
 

Dilip KumarShah Rukh Khan

