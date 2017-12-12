See Pics From Dilip Kumar's 95th Birthday Party With Wife Saira Banu And Friends

Highlights Dilip Kumar celebrated his 95th birthday on Monday Dilip Kumar was visited by close family and friends on his birthday The veteran actor cut the cake with wife Saira Banu

So it was a small gathering. Saab cut the cake few minutes ago. I guess all the flash irritated him big time. May Allah bless Dilip Saab with a longgggg and healthyyyyy life. -FF pic.twitter.com/bh5lsxhk86 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2017

a glimpse of few photo frames that adorn Dilip Saab's table-desk. Is tasveer mein Pandit #Nehru Dilip Saab ka haath thaame masroof-e-guftuge hain pic.twitter.com/td6YsYlzfj — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2017

This to wish Yusuf Uncle(Dilip Kumar) A very happy,healthy and a joyful Birthday. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/UetsldV7RI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 11, 2017

Happy Birthday to my loving brother and a darling actor @TheDilipKumar, who inspired me to become an actor!! pic.twitter.com/yas9D9GO7q — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2017

My father always referred to @TheDilipKumar ji as Yusuf Saab...Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilipji! I grew up watching your films & your friendship with my father & both were inspirational! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/ELppKZkLgU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 11, 2017

Baar baar din ye aaye baar baar dil ye gay.... a living legend who has inspired generations. Wishing you a very happy birthday@TheDilipKumar ji pic.twitter.com/kYKvjvy4bb — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 11, 2017

T 2737 - Two maestros ! Iconic picture .. Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar making music !! Love and admiration .. for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/actUtiE4Wj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2017

Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab's birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab's brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017