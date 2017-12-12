See Pics From Dilip Kumar's 95th Birthday Party With Wife Saira Banu And Friends

Highlights
- Dilip Kumar celebrated his 95th birthday on Monday
- Dilip Kumar was visited by close family and friends on his birthday
- The veteran actor cut the cake with wife Saira Banu
See the photos here:
So it was a small gathering. Saab cut the cake few minutes ago. I guess all the flash irritated him big time. May Allah bless Dilip Saab with a longgggg and healthyyyyy life. -FF pic.twitter.com/bh5lsxhk86— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2017
a glimpse of few photo frames that adorn Dilip Saab's table-desk. Is tasveer mein Pandit #Nehru Dilip Saab ka haath thaame masroof-e-guftuge hain pic.twitter.com/td6YsYlzfj— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2017
On his birthday, the veteran actor was showered with greetings and well wishes from his colleagues and other Bollywood celebs on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor and Dharmendra (whose Twitter account is not verified), tweeted adorable birthday wished for his "loving brother". Dharmendra attached a piece of throwback gold with the wish while Rishi Kapoor wrote: "This to wish Yusuf Uncle (Dilip Kumar) A very happy,healthy and a joyful Birthday. God Bless you sir". "Happy Birthday to my loving brother and a darling actor @TheDilipKumar, who inspired me to become an actor," wrote Dharmendra along with a photo of the Dilip Kumar and himself.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also had wonderful messages to share: "My father always referred to Dilip Kumar as Yusuf Saab... Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilip ji! I grew up watching your films and your friendship with my father and both were inspirational! Lots of love," wrote Mr Kapoor while Madhuri said: "Baar baar din ye aaye baar baar dil ye gay.... a living legend who has inspired generations. Wishing you a very happy birthday@TheDilipKumar ji (sic)."
This to wish Yusuf Uncle(Dilip Kumar) A very happy,healthy and a joyful Birthday. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/UetsldV7RI— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 11, 2017
Happy Birthday to my loving brother and a darling actor @TheDilipKumar, who inspired me to become an actor!! pic.twitter.com/yas9D9GO7q— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2017
My father always referred to @TheDilipKumar ji as Yusuf Saab...Here they are together, the two great influences in my life in one frame! Wish you a very happy birthday Dilipji! I grew up watching your films & your friendship with my father & both were inspirational! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/ELppKZkLgU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 11, 2017
Baar baar din ye aaye baar baar dil ye gay.... a living legend who has inspired generations. Wishing you a very happy birthday@TheDilipKumar ji pic.twitter.com/kYKvjvy4bb— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 11, 2017
It was on Dilip Kumar's birthday eve when Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar's co-star of 1982 movie Shakti, dug up an epic blast from the past featuring Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor , writing: "Two maestros ! Iconic picture .. Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar making music !! Love and admiration .. for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema."
T 2737 - Two maestros ! Iconic picture .. Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar making music !! Love and admiration .. for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/actUtiE4Wj— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2017
On the morning of Dilip Kumar's birthday, Saira Banu tweeted to share the plans for Dilip Kumar's big day. Saira Banu said birthday celebration will be low-key because Dilip Kumar has been advised to be absolutely protected from any kind of infection - he was recently diagnosed with pneumonia. She also had a lovely message for the actor's fans.
Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab's birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab's brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017
Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years. In December last year, he celebrated his 94th birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg. He has been treated for pneumonia and is keeping well now.
Happy birthday, Dilip Kumar.