Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Advised Rest

Wanted to update all of you abt Dilip Saab's health. -FF [Faisal Farooqui @faisalMouthshut posting this tweet on behalf of Dilip Saab]

Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He's been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. -FF