Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Advised Rest

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, tweeted the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui on his behalf. "Wanted to update all of you about Dilip Saab's health," Mr Farooqui tweeted from the legendary actor's handle on Tuesday evening. Dilip Kumar, who will celebrate his 94th birthday in December this year, has been advised complete bed rest and does not have any other medical complications, read the tweet. "Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He's been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Please remember him in your prayers and duas," tweeted Mr Farooqui.
Earlier this year, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised for a brief while because of a kidney related ailment and his homecoming has been followed by regular health updates on Twitter. Soon after his return home, Dilip Kumar had visitors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra dropping by.
Dilip Kumar, who interacts with his fans on Twitter, briefly taken control of his account in October, after which he shared Diwali wishes and photos from his 51st anniversary celebrations at their Pali Hill residence. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got possession of the long-disputed property in September this year. Dilip Kumar's Twitter is otherwise managed by both Mr Farooqui and Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years. In December last year, he celebrated his 50th birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.
Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
We wish him a speedy recovery.