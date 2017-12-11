On Dilip Kumar's 95th Birthday, Saira Banu Posts Message To Fans On Twitter

Highlights Dilip Kumar turned 95 on Monday "A million thanks," Saira Banu wrote to his fans "Dilip Saab is much better," is the health update that arrived on Sunday

Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab's birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab's brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday. -FF pic.twitter.com/4pjNcZFcTZ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

2/n What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don't know what we have been doing every year-it's a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

3/n Every year on Saab's birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

4/n If you have read Dilip Saab's autobiography you would be familiar with his quote.... that the warmth of the clasp of the hand of strangers who approach him to tell him how much they liked his work is bigger than any award for him. God bless all of you. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017