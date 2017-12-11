On Dilip Kumar's 95th Birthday, Saira Banu Posts Message To Fans On Twitter

Highlights
For those, who are curious about how the actor's special day will be celebrated, Saira Banu tweeted to say that Dilip Kumar has been advised to be absolutely protected from any kind of infection - he was recently diagnosed with pneumonia. In a tweet on Sunday evening, the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted to say: "Dilip Saab is much better and has been treated for pneumonia."
This year may be an exception (with a get-together with close friends and family) keeping Dilip Kumar's health in mind but this is how Dilip Kumar celebrates his birthday every year. "Well, for those who don't know what we have been doing every year-it's a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot," Saira Banu tweeted on Sunday evening. In a separate tweet, she added: "very year on Saab's birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection."
Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years. In December last year, he celebrated his 94th birthday in hospital, where he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.
Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
Happy birthday, once again, Dilip Kumar.