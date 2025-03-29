Genelia Deshmukh Reveals The Reaction To Her Comeback After 10 Years: "I Was Told It Won't Work"

Genelia Deshmukh might be most popular for her role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with Imran Khan. However, her Marathi debut Ved with Riteish Deshmukh was the second highest-grossing film in Marathi cinema after Sairat.

The actress attended a panel discussion on women empowerment at Elle Impact recently, and she got candid about how she was asked to not make a comeback after 10 years.

Genelia said, "It's a part of our life. I feel we hype our success too much and stress a bit too much about failure, whereas the impact and intent of your daily life are what truly matter. Being an actor who has worked in six languages, and someone who took a break because I was having babies, I remember people telling me, 'Oh, you want to come back to films after 10 years? It won't work', but my comeback film became a cult hit. We shouldn't listen to people."

She added, "During those ten years, I was focusing on myself and my kids, and I remember Riteish telling me that we have to make our kids capable. As someone who was used to easy protein and a non-vegetarian diet, I struggled with it. That's where Imagine was born. It is for every flexitarian, someone who consumes meat five days a week but opts for sustainable options twice a week. Even when it comes to vegetarian foods, we have very few options for protein intake. This led Riteish and me to create a sustainable option."

For the unversed, Imagine Meats is a plant-based meat initiative made by Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

The actress also mentioned how she does not give too much attention to success or failure.

On the work front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.