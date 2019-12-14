18 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Riteish Deshmukh Reveals He Took Wife Genelia To Watch The Film On First Date

Riteish Deshmukh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: riteishd )

The iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 18 years on Saturday and to make the occasion extra special, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he took his actress wife Genelia D'Souza to watch the film on their first date. Interesting, right? #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham has been trending on Twitter since Riteish disclosed this interesting chapter from his love story on social media. The evergreen film - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - featured superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his actress wife Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. It all started when director Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note celebrating the impressive journey of his film on Twitter. Replying to his tweet, Ritiesh Deshmukh revealed: "Our first date: Took Genelia to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Suraj Hua Maddham was our relationship song."

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar shared a video, which comprised several clips from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and wrote: "Blessed to have this story to look back to and still feel the love. It's always about loving your parents... and the solid and spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G." Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:

And here's Riteish Deshmukh's reply:

Not only Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan too got nostalgic on the 18th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a tweet, he stated that his dad's film is his "all time favourite."

All time favourite. Congratulations. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 14, 2019

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by his late father Yash Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still considered in Bollywood as one of the best family drama. Released in 2001, the film emerged as a major commercial success and went on to win several awards.