Unseen Pics From The Sets Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 16 Years Ago

16 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and we still can't get over the Raichands. Amitabh Bachchan's (Yash Raichand) powerful monologues, Kareena Kapoor Khan's (Poo) attitude or Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's cute chemistry, what was your favourite part from the film? Throwback Thursday couldn't have been better as Karan Johar delighted his fans with some unseen pictures from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and has arranged for a time travel to 2001. Karan Johar Instagrammed the epic poster of the film with the principal cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor) dressed in red and black outfits and has thanked everyone for making the experience so 'special.'
KJo has also Instagrammed other throwback pictures from the sets of the film, which will definitely take you to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham mood.
Take a look at some unseen pictures from sabki favourite film. (You can thank Karan Johar for this, we already did)
In the picture, Karan Johar's friend choreographer Farah Khan can be seen helping Kjo in the 'last minute adjustments.' The picture is from the sets of our favourite Bole Chudiyan song.
"It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g," read Karan's caption. Well, who isn't?
This definitely made us emotional!
Remember the reunion scene in London, when Hrithik confronts his dad?
Big B also delighted his fans and shared some beautiful pictures and posters of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Take a look (Keh Diya... Bas Keh Diya...)
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi scene:
Let's Shava Shava with Big B and Jaya Bachchan:
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a blockbuster hit at the box office and won several awards at popular award ceremonies including five Filmfares. Well, after this Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham crash course, we can't wait to watch it again!