Unseen Pics From The Sets Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 16 Years Ago

Highlights Karan Johar shared throwback pics of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham The film celebrates its 16 years "Thanks everyone for making the experience so special," writes KJo

Last minute adjustments #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Watching over the emotional climax reunion #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Me overacting trying to teach KAREENA what to do!!! #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

#16yearsofK3G......the age of innocence A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:51am PST

16 years ofand we still can't get over the Raichands. Amitabh Bachchan's (Yash Raichand) powerful monologues, Kareena Kapoor Khan's (Poo) attitude or Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's cute chemistry, what was your favourite part from the film? Throwback Thursday couldn't have been better as Karan Johar delighted his fans with some unseen pictures from the sets ofand has arranged for a time travel to 2001. Karan Johar Instagrammed the epic poster of the film with the principal cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor) dressed in red and black outfits and has thanked everyone for making the experience so 'special.' KJo has also Instagrammed other throwback pictures from the sets of the film, which will definitely take you to themood.Take a look at some unseen pictures fromfavourite film. (You can thank Karan Johar for this, we already did)In the picture, Karan Johar's friend choreographer Farah Khan can be seen helping Kjo in the 'last minute adjustments.' The picture is from the sets of our favourite Bole Chudiyan song. "It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g," read Karan's caption. Well, who isn't?This definitely made us emotional!Remember the reunion scene in London, when Hrithik confronts his dad?Big B also delighted his fans and shared some beautiful pictures and posters of. Take a look (Thescene:Let'swith Big B and Jaya Bachchan:was a blockbuster hit at the box office and won several awards at popular award ceremonies including five Filmfares. Well, after thiscrash course, we can't wait to watch it again!