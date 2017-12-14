16 Years After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol Reveals The Backstory Of This Poster

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 16 years today and the cast and crew remembered their best moments on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 14, 2017 14:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
16 Years After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol Reveals The Backstory Of This Poster

A poster of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Image courtesy: Karan Johar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kajol was in 'excruciating pain' when this picture was taken
  2. K3G, released in 2001, was Karan Johar's second film as director
  3. Karan shared throwback pictures while Big B shared film stills
Remember the poster of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with the principal cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor) dressed in red and black outfits? 16 years after the film released, Kajol and director Karan Johar revealed the story behind the photoshoot. KJo instagrammed the film's poster on Thursday, which was reposted by Kajol with a question: "Wasn't this taken when I got my finger caught in the door and I was three Combiflams down?" And yes, it was. Karan Johar replied: "Yes, this was. I remember you were in excruciating pain." Well, even while filming it was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
 
 

Wasn't this taken when I got my finger caught in the door and I was three Combiflams down

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

kajol instgaram

Kajol and Karan Johar recently rekindled their broken friendship. In 2016, when KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, their relationship soured. In his biography, Karan Johar also said that his relationship with Kajol is beyond repair but that was not the case. Kajol was the first person Karan texted after his twins - Yash and Roohi - were born, which was the start of the second innings of their friendship.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which released in 2001, was Karan Johar's second film as director after 1998's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Kajol featured in his debut film too. Karan took a trip down the memory lane and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets. These included Big B, Shah Rukh, Hrithik and also choreographer Farah Khan.
 
 

Watching over the emotional climax reunion #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


 
 

It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


 
 

Me overacting trying to teach KAREENA what to do!!! #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


 
 

Last minute adjustments #16yearsofk3g

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of Raichand family patriarch, also shared several film stills, which included his wife Jaya Bachchan.
 
 

Need I say more .. 16 years of KABHI KHUSHI KABHI GHAM

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on


 

 


Happy K3G Day, fans.

Trending

kabhi khushi kabhie ghamkaran joharkajol k3g

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................