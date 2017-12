16 Years After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol Reveals The Backstory Of This Poster

Highlights Kajol was in 'excruciating pain' when this picture was taken K3G, released in 2001, was Karan Johar's second film as director Karan shared throwback pictures while Big B shared film stills

Wasn't this taken when I got my finger caught in the door and I was three Combiflams down A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Watching over the emotional climax reunion #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

It seems I was obsessed with Poo!!!! #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Me overacting trying to teach KAREENA what to do!!! #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

Last minute adjustments #16yearsofk3g A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

Need I say more .. 16 years of KABHI KHUSHI KABHI GHAM A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:16am PST

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:17am PST

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:17am PST

Remember the poster ofwith the principal cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor) dressed in red and black outfits? 16 years after the film released, Kajol and director Karan Johar revealed the story behind the photoshoot. KJo instagrammed the film's poster on Thursday, which was reposted by Kajol with a question: "Wasn't this taken when I got my finger caught in the door and I was three Combiflams down?" And yes, it was. Karan Johar replied: "Yes, this was. I remember you were in excruciating pain." Well, even while filming it wasKajol and Karan Johar recently rekindled their broken friendship . In 2016, when KJo'sclashed with Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's, their relationship soured. In his biography, Karan Johar also said that his relationship with Kajol is beyond repair but that was not the case . Kajol was the first person Karan texted after his twins - Yash and Roohi - were born, which was the start of the second innings of their friendship., which released in 2001, was Karan Johar's second film as director after 1998's- Kajol featured in his debut film too. Karan took a trip down the memory lane and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets. These included Big B, Shah Rukh, Hrithik and also choreographer Farah Khan.Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of Raichand family patriarch, also shared several film stills, which included his wife Jaya Bachchan.HappyDay, fans.