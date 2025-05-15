Why Genelia Deshmukh's Role In Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Is Unlike Anything She Has Done Before

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The trailer for Aamir Khan's film "Sitaare Zameen Par" was released. The film marks Khan's return to cinema after "Laal Singh Chaddha" (2022). Genelia Deshmukh expressed her excitement for her emotional role in the film.

The trailer of Aamir Khan's next film Sitaare Zameen Par dropped on May 13, 2025. Initially, the film received a lot of love and appreciation, considering Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. But soon a lot of frame-to-frame similarities were spotted between Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer and the sports comedy-drama Champions, which is the English remake of the Spanish hit Campeones.

Genelia Deshmukh also plays a key role in the film. The actress recently revealed why the project is special to her.

In conversation with IANS, Genelia said, "This role is unlike anything I've done before! It's emotional, layered, and deeply human."

Genelia Deshmukh had shot to popularity with the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also marked Imran Khan's big Bollywood debut.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R S Prasanna, who shared a series of BTS pictures from the film recently. The director penned down a long note for Aamir Khan.

The caption read, "Thank you Aamir Sir for everything. Sach aur Saahas hai Jiske Manme, Anth me Jeet Usiki Rahe. Those who have honesty and bravery in their hearts. May the Victory be to them! From seeing you on the big screen in Lagaan, crying buckets and marvelling at Taare Zameen Par, picking up my jaw from the floor when the daughter wins over the ageing father in Dangal to sitting next to you...the love, admiration and respect have only grown a thousandfold."

The director added, "Thanks for being you. It is rare enough to have self-belief. But you have one exceptional quality rarer than that rarity. Your belief in another person. You constantly put your faith in people and make them grow every single day. When you succeed, good cinema wins, and filmmakers get a huge boost in confidence and hope. Love you AK Sir. You are a GEM."

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 20, 2025.



