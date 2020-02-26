Rishi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic And Kapoor Trivia On Manmohan Desai's Birth Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor with Manmohan Desai. (courtesy: chintskap )

In today's throwback treat, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a photograph with the legendary filmmaker Manmohan Desai. Rishi Kapoor remembered the late filmmaker on his 83rd birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor, who worked with the filmmaker in Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Anmol (all of which were big hits of Rishi Kapoor's career). Sharing the throwback picture on social media, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoors and was very fond of all of us. God bless."

Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor's and was very fond of all of us. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/B5FWstcLbs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 26, 2020

As Rishi Kapoor stated in his tweet, Manmohan Desai worked with almost all the members of the Kapoor family that were part of the film industry during that time. Other than Rishi Kapoor, he worked with Randhir Kapoor in films like Raampur Ka Lakshman and Chacha Bhatija. He worked with Shashi Kapoor in Aa Gale Lag Jaa and Suhaag. Shammi Kapoor also worked with the Coolie director in Desh Premee and Parvarish. Manmohan Desai's son Ketan Desai is married to Shammi Kapoor's daughter Kanchan.

Manmohan Desai, who died on March 1, 1994, was associated with hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Parvarish, Toofan and Mard among many others.

Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after almost a year of cancer treatment in New York. On the professional front, he was last seen in the thriller The Body, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The actor has also signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.