Neetu And Rishi Kapoor's 'Lifelong Friendship' Summed Up In This Throwback Pic

It's always a delight when we chance upon a throwback picture of one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The Deewar actress took a trip down memory lane and fished out a photo of herself and her actor husband Rishi Kapoor on Saturday. In the blast from the past, Neetu and Rishi can be seen having a hearty laugh as the actress wraps her arms around him. Instagramming the photo, Neetu wrote about her relationship with Rishi Kapoor, which is still going strong as ever, and captioned her post: "Lifelong relationship friendship." Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in January in 1980 after dating for three years but more on that later.

First, take a look at Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post here:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's first meeting wasn't very romantic. In fact, it was quite "horrible," according to the actress. Last year, Neetu recounted her first meeting with Rishi and told Annu Kapoor on his chat show: "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him."

However, the couple started bonding after they first co-starred in the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein. They went on to work together in several films such as Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979), Zehreela Insaan (1974), Zinda Dil (1975), Doosara Aadmi (1977), Anjane Mein (1978) and Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979). After their marriage, Rishi and Neetu have co-starred in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Besharam (2013).

Meanwhile, also check out the photos that Neetu Kapoor shares of herself and the actor on Instagram:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu are parents to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is an actor.