'Rishi Kapoor Was A Brat Who Bullied Everyone': Neetu Kapoor's First Meeting With Actor

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor, who is currently stationed in the US with Rishi Kapoor (the actor is being treated for cancer there), told Annu Kapoor on his radio show that her first meeting with her husband of 39 years was 'horrible,' reports IANS. Neetu Kapoor (then Neetu Singh) and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhie. speaking about their first meeting, Neetu Kapoor recounted on Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him. "

"After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple (actress Dimple Kapadia) got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me," she added.

On the radio show, Neetu Kapoor also said that she dated Rishi Kapoor for three years before they got married. She recalled that during one dinner date Rishi Kapoor asked her if she wanted to get married or not because she had signed several big budget films (including Shaan and Naseeb). Neetu Kapoor said, "He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, 'There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishiji said, 'So who am I?'"

"I returned the signing amounts of all the movies I had signed, and then gave notice to everyone asking them to finish all pending movies. I had worked so hard in that one year (to complete all projects before marriage), you can't even imagine. And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn't that women couldn't work (after marriage) but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life," said Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 and they are parents to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also an actor. Riddhima Kapoor is a jewellery designer and she's married to businessman Bharat Sahni.

