Neetu Kapoor Loves This Picture Of Herself With Rishi Kapoor. So Do We

Highlights Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed a photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor "Love this picture," wrote Neetu Kapoor The couple is currently staying in New York for Rishi's cancer treatment

Neetu Kapoor frequently posts photos with husband Rishi Kapoor giving us glimpses of his health condition. The actress on Saturday added a memorable photo to her Instagram diaries, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. The couple is currently staying in New York for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment. Giving us a glimpse of her memorable moment, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Love this pic. Bloomingdales had to drag him" using hashtags such as 'memories', 'blessings' and 'keep positive.'

Take a look:

During Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's stay in New York, many celebrities, who visit the city, take time from their busy schedule to meet the lovely couple. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the Big Apple for David Letterman's show, met the couple. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote on Instagram: "To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality! Shah Rukh is all of that - his love care is so, so genuine! Besides his amazing work, I admire him as a very good and a real human being."

Here's the picture we are talking about:

A couple of days ago, Vicky Kaushal, who was celebrating his birthday in New York, also met Neetu and Rishi. The photo of the three actors soon made its way to social media, where they can be seen smiling.

Rishi Kapoor went to New York eight months ago and after that a number of Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre among others paid him a visit.

