"Are You Challenging Me?": <i>Rise And Fall 2</i> Host Virender Sehwag Walks Off Stage

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 turned heated as host Virender Sehwag walked off the stage following a clash between contestants Gautam Gulati and Manish Kashyap. What began as a crucial decision over nominations soon turned into a heated confrontation during Power Play.

The clash began after Manish explained that he would never pitch himself to Gautam to save him. He further accused him of crossing all boundaries. As the exchange got intense, Virender Sehwag arrived in hope to understand what had transpired. When Sehwag attempted to hear both sides, Gautam and Manish kept on fighting, making it difficult for him to intervene.

As the confrontation spiralled, Sehwag eventually walked out, leaving the contestants to continue their argument. “Sehwag sir stage se chale gaye hain aur ye Gautam ji rukne ka naam hi nahi le rahe hain (Sehwag sir has left, but Gautam ji is still not stopping)," Niharika Tiwari said.

Sehwag later returned to the stage and reminded both Gautam and Manish, “Aap logon ko pata hai mujhe aise sunne ki aadat nahi hai (Do you guys know, I don't have the habit of listening to all these).”

Calling out the contestants' behaviour, Sehwag said, “Mujhe laga tha ye C se celebrity wala show hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai ye C se criminal wala show hai. (I thought this was a C for celebrity show, but now I think it is a C for criminal show.)" The Rise And Fall 2 host also confronted Gautam over his conduct, saying, “Gautam, ye kaun sa tareeka hai? Agar koi aaya hai yahan host karne aur tum aise pair rakh ke khade ho. (Gautam, what is this behaviour? Someone is hosting, and you are standing with her leg on the sofa)." He further added, “Challenge kar rahe ho, wo bhi mujhe acceptable nahi hai. (Are you challenging me? It is not acceptable)."

Sehwag also appeared irritated as contestants continued to interrupt him. Addressing Rishabh Jaiswal, the host said, “Rishabh, tu idhar aa ja, main wahan baith jaata hoon. (Rishabh, you come here. I will sit in your place)."

Rise And Fall 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 PM.

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