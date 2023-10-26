Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Wished Her Like This On Birthday

Rasha with mom Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: rashathadani)

On her mom Raveena Tandon's 49th birthday, daughter Rasha wished her with adorable videos. Posting a video of herself grooving with mom Raveena, Rasha wrote, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love you forever, nobody comes closer." In a separate post, Rasha shared a video, in which she recreated her mom's look from Aks song Yeh Raat. Raveena Tandon, reacting to the post, wrote, "Shuullliiiiii. This is soooo amazing! What an awesome , thoughtful best gift ever."

Check out Rasha's posts for her mom here:

Earlier this week, Rasha shared a video from her Durga Puja festivities with mom Raveena Tandon and she wrote, "Gathering with loved ones to celebrate Durga Puja, where devotion and togetherness thrive. May the blessings of the Divine Mother fill our lives with joy, love, and prosperity."

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the super hit KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She made her web-series debut in 2021 with the critically acclaimed Aranyak. She will also star in the third installment of Welcome titled Welcome To The Jungle.

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. She has featured in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No 1, to name a few.

Rasha Thadani will soon make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.