Rasha Thadani's Throwback From First Sports Day Eclipsed By Mom Raveena Tandon's Scream

Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is making headlines for her presence on social media and off it. On Tuesday Rasha Thadani treated her Instafam to a major throwback video. The video clip shows little Rasha participating in a run in a sports meet. While little Rasha is running on the track Raveena Tandon cheers for her at the top of her voice. Mind you, this cheer is almost verging on an ear-deafening shrill. However, referring to that moment Rasha wrote in the caption, "My first sports day. Ps- I'm sorry if my mom's screaming hurts your ears, I think it's the cutest thing ever." The video also shares glimpses from a prize ceremony session where Rasha stands first runner-up. The video also shows moments where Raveena and her husband pamper Rasha after she bags a medal. The video received love from the Internet as well. One user commented, "Wow, great performance! You totally rocked it out there!" Another user commented, "How beautiful childhood memories..."

On Tuesday, Raveena Tandon shared some mother-daughter pictures too on her Instagram profile. Twinning in black, both of them were captured at their candid best. Raveena Tandon wrote in the caption, "#offagain another time , another adventure!#offagain@rashathadani."

On World Music Day, Rasha Thadani grabbed headlines with her singing skill. She posted a video and captioned it "#worldmusicday with one of my favourites- Valerie by Amy Winehouse." Director Abhishek Kapoor gave a shout out to Rasha. He wrote, "The Always amazing Rasha". Actor Neelam Kothari Soni complimented her with words like "Wow Rasha."

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School this year. She is reportedly to make her debut under Abhishek Kapoor's production. From fam jam posts to her stylish looks, Rasha's social media feed is happening.