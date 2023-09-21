Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Steal The Show In Rasha Thadani's Album

Rasha Thadani shared this image. (courtesy: rashathadani)

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani has shared a round-up of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Instagram. The opening frame featured the 18-year-old posing with Sara Ali Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan. FYI: Rasha paid a visit to Kartik Aaryan's house for Ganpati darshan. Rasha has also shared some photographs and videos from the Ganesh Chaturthi puja held at her house. In one of the clips, Rasha can be seen offering prayers and seeking blessings. ICYMI, Rasha was her mother, veteran actress Raveena Tandon's plus one at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In one of the photos shared by Rasha, the mother-daughter duo are seen posing with legendary actress Rekha and Manish Malhotra at the Ambani residence. Don't miss the adorable picture featuring Rasha and Ananya Panday. Along with the album, she wrote, “Ganpati' 23 [yellow heart].” Check it out here:

Raveena Tandon has also shared a slew of photographs from the Ganpati celebrations. The album featured, of course, her daughter Rasha Thadani, veteran star Rekha, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Urmila Matondkar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan. Phew! Don't miss the video of Raveena Tandon and Rasha dancing to Bappa Morya Re. In the caption, the actress wrote, “It's the time for the festive season to commence with the arrival of Bappa! With friends and family! Our in-house Bappa gets pampered year through, but even more these days.”

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. The newcomers will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial. The untitled project will also feature Ajay Devgn. It is slated to release on February 9, 2024. In an Instagram post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ajay Devgn - Aaman Devgan - Rasha Thadani: release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of Ajay Devgn] and Rasha Thadani [daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.”

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has previously launched Sara Ali Khan with Kedarnath, and Sushant Singh Rajput with Kai Po Che!