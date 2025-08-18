Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Guide To The Festival's Dates, Puja Timings And Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes, offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Here is a guide to the festival's dates, timings, significance, rituals, and celebrations.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival typically spans 10 to 11 days, concluding with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - August 26, 2025, 1:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - August 27, 2025, 3:44 PM

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - August 27, 2025, from 11:12 AM to 01:44 PM

Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) - Saturday, September 6, 2025

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth, revered as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles), Budhi Pradata (giver of wisdom), and Pratham Pujya (the first deity worshipped). Devotees seek Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and success in new ventures. The festival fosters social cohesion, bringing families and communities together through shared rituals and celebrations.

The Story of Ganesha's Birth

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from turmeric or sandalwood paste to guard her while she bathed. When Lord Shiva, unaware of Ganesha's identity, was denied entry, a battle ensued, and Shiva severed Ganesha's head. Heartbroken, Parvati pleaded for her son's revival. Shiva instructed his ganas to bring the head of the first living being they found--an elephant. He placed the elephant's head on Ganesha's body, reviving him and declaring him the first deity to be worshipped.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals And Celebrations

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with vibrant decorations, flowers, and rangoli designs. They observe traditional rituals, including early morning baths, fasting, and daily puja ceremonies. The festival is marked with devotional singing, drumming, and traditional dances. Delicious meals and sweets like modak and motichoor laddus are prepared as prasad. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, where the idol is immersed in a water body on the 10th day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh with hopes of his return next year.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi