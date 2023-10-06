Just Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha 'Tripping Together' Down Under

Raveena shared the image. (Courtesy: RaveenaTandon)

Who's Raveena Tandon's all-time favourite travel buddy? Of course, daughter Rasha. On Friday evening, Raveena Tandon treated her Instafam to some travel pictures. The pictures were taken from various occasions. They went to Gold Coast, Queensland. In the first picture, mother-daughter can be seen posing pretty for a selfie inside a car. There are glimpses of whales playing in the water. Rasha can be seen enjoying herself while presumably her mother records her movements on camera. Raveena wrote in the caption, "Always trippin' together .. #traveldiaries #rashaandi #adventures #ourplanet #whalewatching #goldcoast"

Take a look at the post here:

Raveena often posts pictures with her daughter. A couple of months back, she shared some mother-daughter pictures too on her Instagram profile. Twinning in black, both of them were captured at their candid best. Raveena Tandon wrote in the caption, "#offagain another time , another adventure!#offagain@rashathadani."

Take a look at the post here:

Raveena Tandon, in a recent interview with Lehren Retro, revealed that she didn't hide her past relationships from her daughters. She said, "It's an open book for them [daughters]. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse, because you know how the '90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity." Raveena Tandon and her Mohra co-star Akshay Kumar dated each other nearly 25 years ago and were reportedly engaged in the mid-nineties before breaking up. Then, Raveena Tandon got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple have a son and a daughter - Ranbir and Rasha. She has also adopted daughters - Chhaya and Pooja.

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School this year. She is reportedly to make her debut under Abhishek Kapoor's production.