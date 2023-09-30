Raveena Tandon On Competition With Karisma Kapoor: 'Have Never Done That Kind Of Politics'

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. (Courtesy: RaveenaTandon, KarismaKapoor)

Raveena Tandon recently opened up about her equation with Karisma Kapoor. During the '90s, it's widely reported that Raveena Tandon had competition with Karisma Kapoor and she even lost films due to her. During her conversation with Lehren Retro Raveena was asked whether she actually had competition with Karisma Kapoor as they were doing similar kind of films, dance steps back in the day. Raveena replied, "I do believe there should be healthy competition becasuse that brings out the best in you. But I've never been a cut-throat kind of person. Till date, probably no one can stand up and say 'Oh Raveena, got me removed from this movie or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer director." She added, "I always tell people, that I was a newcomer one day. So everyone deserves a chance. I have never done that kind of "politics" or "groupism"."

When asked if Raveena became a victim of such "politics", she said, "Of course, blatantly". She said she lost films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Vijaypath. Saajan Chale Sasural fearures Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu in the lead roles while Ajay Devgn and Tabu acted in Vijaypath. Raveena said in the interview, "Tabu has never done such politics. She's always a calm person. But I can't say that about others."

For context, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor acted in an all-time classic Andaz Apna Apna alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The two actors reportedly didn't talk much during the shoot of the film.

Raveena Tandon is popular for movies like Dilwale, Imtihaan, Laadla, Mohra, Deewana Mastana, Pardesi Babu, to name a few. Raveena Tandon received the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. She will next be seen Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar and a huge star cast. She will also be seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay and Raveena made their debut in Kannada movies with KGF Chapter 2.