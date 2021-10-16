Madhavan's ROFL Comment On Ranveer Singh's Post Is A Winner. Mic Drop

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Please don't do this to us, Ranveer Singh. Our eyes can't take it. That look is making our hearts skip a beat. The frame has set our screens on fire. Right now, we are confused about what to look at - eyes or well-toned abs. Not an easy one, we know. This doesn't end here. The actor has more in the store. Just look at his caption. Ranveer wants to tell him why is he sweating. He has also given us four options. Thank God. Quickly read it here, “Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain? [Why is Ranveer sweating?] A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain [He is inside a steam room] B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai [He is making a debut on TV tonight] C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai [Due to the heat in his body] D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain [He is practising hot yoga]” Sharing insight on option B. Ranveer will make his Television debut today with quiz show - The Big Picture.

Well, whatever is the reason, we are just busy admiring the picture at the moment. Ranveer Singh's selfie moment spread like wildfire on the social media platform. His friends from the industry couldn't stop themselves from leaving a comment under the post. Actor Maniesh Paul just gave up and wrote, “Main nahi khel raha [I am not going to play this game].” Pooja Hedge, Ranveer's co-star in the upcoming film Cirkus, referred to his character in the film and wrote, “Towel gir raha hain, Pammi. Dhyaan rakhna [The towel is slipping, Pammi. Be careful]”. R Madhavan's reaction was the best. He asked, “Leh… “post-shower selfie” ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega bhaai? [How many times are you going to steal the best “post-shower selfie“ title from me?] Oh, Maddy, we feel for you here. And, director-choreographer Remo D'Souza thinks it's because of the film ABCD.

Brace yourself for the picture:

Now, take a look at Ranveer Singh's workout diaries. The actor calls it his “Monday motivation”. He wrote in the caption, “Nobody handed me nothing brah.”

You can't miss this one. Ranveer Singh allowed us to take a look at his shower time. Do we need to say anything else?

Another Monday motivation frame by Ranveer Singh is waiting for your attention. This time, it is “down and dirty”.

Ranveer Singh has a number of projects lined up. He will be next seen in ‘83, directed by Kabir Khan. He also has Sooryavanshi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.