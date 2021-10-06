'Apna Time Aayega': Ranveer Singh's 'Spirit Animal' Is This Little Gully Boy

A still from Ranveer Singh's video. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights The boy is from Arunachal Pradesh's Monpa tribe

He looks super cute in the clip

He can be seen singing and grooving to Apna Time Aayega in clip

Want to see someone who is more energetic than Ranveer Singh? No, no, it's not a fictional character but a little boy from Arunachal Pradesh, who has left the actor quite impressed with his amazing dance moves. On Wednesday evening, Ranveer Singh shared a video of the kid all pumped up and dancing to his song Apna Time Aayega from his 2019 film Gully Boy. The boy, who is from Arunachal Pradesh's Monpa tribe, looks super cute in the clip, in which he can be seen singing and grooving to Apna Time Aayega, which Ranveer Singh sang along with rapper Divine. Sharing the clip, Ranveer called the little boy his "spirit animal" and wrote in his usual super cool way: "This little Monpa kid.....is my spirit animal1! You'z a whole vibe, my lil' brotha! #loveit #apnatimeaayega."

Meet Ranveer Singh's spirit animal here:

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, showcases the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad (played by Ranveer Singh), who dreams of making it big in the Indian music industry. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ranveer Singh interacted with media during the launch ceremony of his new show Big Picture. See a glimpse of the event here:

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. His lined-up projects are '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier this year, he also announced his collaboration with Shankar for the Hindi remake of Vikram's Tamil hit Anniyan. The actor, in a statement, called the director "one of India's finest talents" and said that he "hugely admires" S Shankar, reported news agency PTI.