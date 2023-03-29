Ranveer Singh Dances With Wife Deepika Padukone To Mohe Rang Do Laal But There Is A Twist

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy:@KhadeejahRS)(courtesy:deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Whenever they make a public appearance together, the couple immediately makes it to the trend list. Speaking of which, a video is going viral on the Internet that shows them dancing together to Deepika's popular track from Bajirao Mastani, but there is a major twist. In the viral video, Ranveer, with a big smile, can be seen dancing with a hologram of Deepika to the tunes of Mohe Rang Do Laal. The video is from Bollywood Superstar's exhibition, which is being held at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. Aren't they looking lovely together?

A fan page shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as "Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum."

Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ssKiWCqzE — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) March 29, 2023

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended an event in Mumbai. The couple arrived with Deepika's father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. The trio happily posed for the paparazzi. The actress looked lovely as ever in a black saree, while Ranveer opted for a tux.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has several movies lined up - Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Both films are scheduled to hit the theatres next year in January.