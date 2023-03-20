Meet Mrs Chatterjee AKA Rani Mukerji's 'Do Anmol Ratan' Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh

Image was shared by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Hey folks, please make way for Rani Mukerji's "Do Anmol Ratan" aka Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh just made our Monday a lot less dull with this super fun post. Bonus- the one and only Rani Mukerji. Arjun Kapoor, in his latest Instagram entry, shared a selfie with the legendary actress and his friend Ranveer Singh. And let's not deny that the picture is all hearts. Sharing the lovely picture, Arjun Kapoor captioned it," Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan (Mrs Chatterjee's Two Precious Jewels)". The post was an instant hit on social media with many fans flooding the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post by dropping hearts.

Take a look at Arjun's post:

A picture of the trio was also shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram feed with the caption, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday".

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji's recent release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is witnessing steady growth at the box office. On Sunday, the movie earned ₹ 2.89 crores, and now the total stands at ₹ 6.42 crore in India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Many from the film fraternity including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others hailed the performance of the actress. Praising Rani, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, and Balaji Gauri all shine. A must-watch."

Reviewing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose kids were taken away by the Norway authorities.