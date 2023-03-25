Just Deepika Padukone ''Keeping It Classic'' In Her Latest Post

Deepika Padukone shared this image.(courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Is there something Deepika Padukone can't do? From making classic red-carpet appearances to presenting the electrifying Naatu Naatu on the Oscar stage, Deepika does it all with the utmost ease and confidence. Don't you agree? Now, the actress has set our screens on fire with her latest pics. Deepika looks nothing less than royalty in a statement black saree by Sabyasachi. The golden zari work on the borders added drama to the number. Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, “Keeping it classic.” She has also added a white heart emoji to it. Fans and Deepika's industry colleagues have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Actress Sayani Gupta wrote, “love love love.” Singer Shilpa Rao simply left red hearts under the pics. FYI: Shilpa sang the hit party number Besharam Rang in the film Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone has a thing for black and her Oscars red carpet look is proof. The actress made heads turn in a black ball gown by Louis Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. She introduced the performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. She said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

She continued, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film also featured John Abraham in a key role. The Siddharth Anand directorial has become the highest-grossing Hindi cinema in the history of cinema.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K opposite Prabhas. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika and Big B will also share the screen space in the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film Intern.