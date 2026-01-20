Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Winning A National Award With Shah Rukh Khan Felt "Even More Significant"

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23. While Shah Rukh Khan was named Best Actor for Jawan, Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Rani Mukerji, who is currently gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, spoke about why it was "particularly" special to win the award with Shah Rukh Khan.

Out of the many clips and pictures that had gone viral from the National Awards ceremony, one particular one showed Rani Mukerji and SRK fixing each other's medals.

Reflecting on the same, Rani Mukerji told Zoom, "I believe all students present today can relate. When you've travelled alongside your friends from a young age-through school, college, and supporting each other in life-achieving something together on a platform like that becomes incredibly meaningful. You're celebrating with someone who has been part of your journey from the start."

Speaking of how she has always admired Shah Rukh Khan since the beginning of her career, Rani Mukerji said, "I've absorbed so much from him-both as a professional and as a person. Winning that day felt even more significant because he had been in the industry for 35 years, while I've been here for 30. Regardless of National Awards, our desire to excel in our films has never wavered."

"I'm represented by the horse in the Chinese zodiac. I believe in keeping my focus-never looking to the left or right. I always look forward and concentrate on what lies ahead," added the Mardaani actress.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their stellar performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the 71st National Film Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved jodis of the '90s; they have worked together in several hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and Veer-Zaara, to name a few.

