Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Rani Mukerji On Her Cheek At National Awards Ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23. While Shah Rukh Khan was named Best Actor for Jawan, Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Several off-stage moments featuring the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pair have gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen fixing Rani Mukerji's hair.

Then he plants a sweet kiss on Rani Mukerji's cheek.

The Internet says, "Friends forever."

This man is something else I love him so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/n5ddQiIX0F — Asma (@asmasun01) September 23, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan Received Messages From Friends and Family

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is his biggest cheerleader. Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri wrote, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

Wishing Shah Rukh and Rani both for their feats, Gauri wrote, "The big day for all three of my favourites... What an honour to receive the National Award!!! Today is the culmination of all your hard work! Continue to inspire."

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their stellar performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have collaborated on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer-Zaara, to name a few.

