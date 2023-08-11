Rani Mukerji Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2020: 'Lost My Baby Five Months Into My Pregnancy'

Rani Mukerji photographed at an event. (courtesy: namratasoni)

Rani Mukerji opened up about her miscarriage during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, reported Business Today. The actress revealed that she was pregnant for the second time in 2020 and that she lost her baby five months into her pregnancy. "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today's world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn't speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film," Business Today quoted Rani Mukerji as saying.

The actress added, "So, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Rani Mukerji recalled, "After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Nikhil Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway) and I kind of immediately... not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through."

Rani Mukerji has a daughter with her filmmaker-producer husband Aditya Chopra. They got married in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter a year later.

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaan series, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki among many others.