'One Of Rani Mukerji's Finest Performances': Anil Kapoor Reviews Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwaycreated all the right noises. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, was released on March 17. Rani's friends and colleagues have applauded her performance in the film. Now, Anil Kapoor has given a shout-out to Rani for her stellar acting in the film. The actor said that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is Rani's “finest performance.” Anil Kapoor has also shared pictures featuring himself, his wife Sunita Kapoor and Rani. Anil Kapoor, who recently watched the film, wrote, “Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani's finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani's performance has made it superlative!”

Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani's finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani's performance has made it superlative! pic.twitter.com/9nXrQRpc7h — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 19, 2023

In a follow-up post, Anil Kapoor added that he would hope Rani Mukerji and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to “sweep all the awards”. He tweeted, “I hope Rani sweeps all the awards for this pitch-perfect performance. Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos.”

Sunita Kapoor has also shared an appreciation post for Rani Mukerji. Sunita Kapoor's note for her “darling friend” Rani is all things love. Along with a picture of the film's poster, she wrote, “Watched this spectacular film last night!! Rani my darling friend you have outdone yourself! You are absolutely amazing. So proud to be your friend. You are evolving not just as a great actor but also as the most lovely human being. Kudos to you.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film revolves around Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband, played by Anirban Bhattacharya, and their children. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Tiina Tauraite. The film is jointly bankrolled by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.